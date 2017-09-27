'Some progress' made as contract talks resume between GM and striking workers
Employees of the GM CAMI assembly factory stand on the picket line in Ingersoll, Ont., on Sept. 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
TORONTO - The union representing 2,500 workers who have been on strike since Sept. 17 at GM Canada's CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., says contracts talks have resumed with the automaker.
Unifor Local 88 says the two sides met on Tuesday in Woodstock, Ont., where GM responded to proposals put forward last Sunday.
A statement on the local's website says "some progress has been made" and the talks will continue.
The brief statement did not elaborate, nor has Unifor revealed what was contained in Sunday's formal proposal.
However, the union had previously said it wants the automaker to designate the CAMI plant as the lead producer of the Equinox sport utility vehicle -- currently the only product built at the plant.
Job security has become more of an issue for the union since GM shifted production of its Terrain SUV from the CAMI plant to Mexico earlier this year at a loss of more than 400 jobs.
