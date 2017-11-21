RBC joins list of banks deemed 'too big to fail'
The Royal Bank of Canada sign is seen at its former head office in downtown Toronto, Dec. 2, 2011. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 9:00AM EST
TORONTO -- The Royal Bank has been added to the Financial Stability Board's list of global systemically important banks.
The board added the big Canadian bank (TSX:RY) as it removed French bank Groupe BPCE to keep the total number of institutions on the list at 30.
Royal Bank says the designation reflects the size and scale of its global operations.
It says it was ranked in the lowest G-SIB capital surcharge bucket and that it already meets the requirement of a one per cent capital buffer.
The FSB co-ordinates the work of national financial authorities and international standard setting bodies.
