Porter Airlines resumes flights after system outage
A Porter Airlines plane lands next to a taxiing plane at Toronto's Island Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 4:52PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 6:58PM EST
TORONTO - Porter Airlines says its operations are returning to normal after a technical problem grounded all its flights Saturday afternoon.
The Toronto-based airline blamed the problem on a system outage, but didn't immediately have a specific cause.
Aircraft were grounded for about two hours and five flights were cancelled.
Porter said in an email that about 400 passengers were affected.
Porter operates flights out of Toronto's island airport to and from cities in Central and Eastern Canada, and seven locations in the U.S.
The system outage has been resolved and flights have started to depart. We apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/2EWA0ky3aB— Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) January 14, 2017