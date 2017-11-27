

The Canadian Press





NANJING, China -- Premier Kathleen Wynne's trade mission to China has so far secured more than $1 billion in agreements between Ontario and Chinese companies.

The government says those agreements will create more than 1,100 jobs in Ontario.

Xinyi Glass Holdings has selected Ontario as the location for a large float glass plant -- its first North American manufacturing facility, with a planned $450 million in investment that would create 400 jobs.

The other agreements include Shanghai Golden Wing Industrial opening up China's East Territory as a market for Ontario-grown premium food ingredients and Dajiang Environmental Corporation setting up a subsidiary at McMaster Innovation Park to focus on research and technology development.

Wynne made the announcements today in Nanjing and says they ensure Ontario businesses can continue to innovate and grow in a rapidly changing global economy.

The premier is also travelling to Chongqing, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, then on to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam.