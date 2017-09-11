Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory
In this May 9, 2013, file photo a Nordstrom sign is seen at a shopping mall in Brea, Calif. Nordstrom announced Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, that it will open a concept store in Los Angeles next month that doesn't have any inventory on site. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 12:20PM EDT
SEATTLE -- Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn't have any inventory.
The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month.
The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers. Nordstrom says customers can also buy online inside the store or pick up online orders the same day. The store will offer tailoring and manicure services.
The store is just 3,000 square feet (279 square metres). That compares to the average 140,000-square-foot (13,006-square-metre) size of a full Nordstrom store.
Nordstrom senior vice-president Shea Jensen says the store will allow the company to offer its "best services in a convenient location."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory
- Andrew Peller to buy three B.C. wineries for combined price of $95M
- Worst-case scenario not happening and insurance sector soars
- Annual pace of housing starts in Canada sped up in August compared with July
- Amid fears about North Korea and a market correction, how much gold should you hold?