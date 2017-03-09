They say everyone's a little bit Irish on St. Patrick's Day.

Perhaps that explains why McDonald's used a Scottish-looking man and England's most famous ancient landmark, Stonehenge, in an ad for the Shamrock Shake.

The ham-fisted attempted at depicting Irishness shows a man dressed like a Scottish highlander, drinking from one of several straws stuck in his Shamrock Shake, in such a way that it resembles the bagpipes.

When your Shamrock Chocolate Madness drink plays all the right chocolaty-mint notes #ShamrockSeason pic.twitter.com/TKtZ7jOoR9 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 7, 2017

The ad also shows sheep, which are common in Ireland, and a rainbow, though it doesn't show a leprechaun or pot of gold at the end of it.

The video drew more than a wee bit o' reaction on Twitter, from snarky users eager to point out the mistakes.

@Langkard Research is hard. Sorry to be mean, @McDonalds, but literally the whole thing is Scottish and English. The rainbow might be Irish. — Laura Terrell (@Terrelli9) March 8, 2017

@McDonalds For the record, that's Stonehenge. It's in England, not Ireland — Derval Fitzsimons (@DervalFitzsimo1) March 8, 2017

@McDonalds FAIL. Bagpipes- Scotland. Stonehenge -England. Obviously your food isnt brain food — Mo (@movr46) March 9, 2017

@McDonalds what kind of abomination is that advert? It's an insult to Irish people everywhere — Irish Wanderer (@sarahogrady86) March 9, 2017

The Irish do use pipe instruments in some of their music, but they're called uillean pipes. They differ from Scottish bagpipes in that they are often played while sitting, using a bellows squeezed between the arm and hip to force air through the pipes. Unlike bagpipes, uilleann pipes do not require the player to blow into them.

McDonald's rolls out its Shamrock Shake for a limited time each year, to coincide with St. Patrick's Day. The shake is made with ice cream, whipped topping, green sugar crystals and mint chocolate-flavoured Shamrock Shake syrup, with a cherry on top.

The fast food chain has expanded its Shamrock-themed offerings this year, with more cold and hot variations of the drink available.

Because nothing represents Ireland better than a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, right?