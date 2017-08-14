

Relaxnews





To mark McDonald's 50th anniversary in Canada, the fast food chain will be selling hamburgers for 67 cents this week.

At a time when a single loonie can buy precious little, McDonald's will be practically giving away free hamburgers at its 1,400 restaurants across the country.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Canada opened in Richmond, B.C., in 1967.

The world has a Canadian to thank for inventing one of the chain's most popular frozen dessert items, the McFlurry, which was created by franchisee Ron McLellan in Bathurst, N.B.

In 2015, the town celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Canadian dessert, which is now available in 99 countries.

Today, McDonald's says it serves more than 2.5 million customers in Canada a day.

On Tuesday, restaurants in Calgary (the first city in Alberta to open a McDonald's), London (the first restaurant in Eastern Canada) and Dartmouth (the first in Nova Scotia) will host special events that whisk customers back to the year 1967 via nostalgic decorations and retro images.

The 67-cent hamburgers will be sold Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.