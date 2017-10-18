Magna signs JV deal with Chinese company to build electric-drive powertrains
Donald J. Walker, chief executive officer of Magna International Inc., is silhouetted as he waits for the company's annual general meeting to begin in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 9:58AM EDT
AURORA, Ont. -- Auto parts maker Magna International Inc. has signed a joint-venture agreement with Chinese company Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SAIC Motor.
The partnership plans to produce an electric-drive powertrain system for an unidentified German automaker.
Magna says the deal will see it will bring its integrated e-drive system to China as both companies work to improve market development, research and development, advanced manufacturing and key parts supply.
Magna chief executive Don Walker says the deal helps position Magna and the joint venture for future growth.
The company, based in Aurora, Ont., (TSX:MG) has more than 300 manufacturing operations and 100 product development, engineering and sales centres around the world.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales climbed higher in August
- Sears Canada extended warranties to run out today
- Amazon would save $1.5B a year in salaries if new HQ in GTA:Ed Clark
- Magna signs JV deal with Chinese company to build electric-drive powertrains
- First Nation in Ontario hopes drones will help lower costs, create jobs