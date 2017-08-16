GM shares to be delisted from TSX in November
The General Motors logo is seen at the company's world headquarters in Detroit on Friday, May 16, 2014. (AP / Paul Sancya)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 2:39PM EDT
TORONTO - General Motors Co. (TSX: GMM.U) is delisting its shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada effective at the end of November.
The company's shares will still be traded in New York.
In a statement, the automotive company said there was low trading volume of its shares on the TSX.
It said the cost of maintaining the Toronto listing was "no longer justified."
The company first filed to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2010 after former finance minister Jim Flaherty urged them to do so.
GM had accepted billions of dollars in aid from the American, Canadian and Ontario governments after filing for bankruptcy protection in 2009.
