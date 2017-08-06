Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world this week
Valeant Pharmaceutical's head office is seen in Laval, Que., Tuesday, June 14, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 6, 2017 10:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
Sparking power and controversy: Hydro One will release its second-quarter results Tuesday. It's the company's first earnings report since it bought U.S. utility Avista Corp. for C$6.7 billion last month. The takeover has been controversial, as it would see Hydro One assume ownership of a coal-burning plant in Montana after Ontario weaned itself off the fuel.
Let's make a deal: The Ontario Securities Commission will hold a hearing Wednesday to decide whether to approve a settlement with Home Capital. In June, the mortgage lender struck a $11-million agreement to settle its case with the OSC involving allegations of misleading disclosure about falsified information on loan applications.
Seeking direction: Aimia is set to release its second-quarter results Wednesday after markets close with a conference call the next day. Investors and analysts will be looking for answers after a bruising few months during which Air Canada announced it was not renewing its Aeroplan contract with the marketing firm. It has lost 80 per cent of share value since.
The bottom line: Other corporate earnings to take note of this week include Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Quebecor, Canadian Tire, Manulife and Sun Life.
The economic docket: There's not a lot of economic data to push the needle this week, but for the junkies there's building permits and housing starts on Wednesday followed by the new housing price index Thursday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world this week
- Lack of remorse could bite 'Pharma Bro': experts
- Many Atlantic Canadians lose cellphone, internet service in widespread outage
- Parties reach tentative agreement in Halifax Chronicle Herald strike
- Fertile soil: Legal marijuana may bring jobs to small and hard-luck towns