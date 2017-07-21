

CTVNews.ca Staff





FedEx Canada has announced that it will be closing all of its FedEx Office Print and Ship Centres, across Canada.

All 24 centres, the manufacturing plant, and the head office in Toronto will close.

The move will result in the loss of 214 jobs.

“The decision to discontinue our operations in Canada was difficult as we’ve enjoyed a 32-year relationship with our team members and customers in Canada,” the company said in a statement.

It added that it reached its decision to exit the Canadian market “after thoughtful evaluations of our business operations and considerations about our future.”

The company said its decision impacts only its FedEx Office Canada locations, and that it “remains committed to Canada and ready to serve customers’ shipping needs.”