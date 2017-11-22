Energy sector helps boost stocks in Toronto, loonie and oil higher
TORONTO -- The energy sector helped boost stocks in Toronto as Canada's main stock index gained ground in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.02 points to 16,096.67, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.17 points to 23,573.66. The S&P 500 index was up 0.03 of a point to 2,599.06 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 4.41 points to 6,866.89.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.59 cents US, up from an average price of 78.26 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was up 71 cents to US$57.54 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down five cents to US$3.06 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$7.00 to US$1,288.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent to US$3.14 a pound.
