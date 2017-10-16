

CTVNews.ca Staff





With its eight sails, the Avontuur is unlike any other cargo ship currently plying the world’s waters. Billed as the 21st century’s first eco-friendly cargo ship, the 43.5 metre long schooner is now docked in the Port of Montreal, having just brought over cargo from Europe.

Built in Germany in 1920 and refurbished in 2016 to include solar panels and wind turbines, the ship hopes to create a “greener” and “oil free trade path” between Europe and North America.

Following its first crossing of the Atlantic Ocean, the Avontuur arrived in Canada on Saturday with cargo that included boutique clothing, artisanal kitchenware, champagne and French textiles that will be used to make Cirque du Soleil costumes.

With support from the Quebec government and Montreal-based Portfranc Logistics, the Avontuur aims to make five Atlantic crossings by the end of 2019.