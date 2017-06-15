CRTC bans cellphone unlocking fees, clarifies 'family' plan rules
This Oct. 24, 2013 file photo shows a youth checking his smartphone in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:30AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:50AM EDT
OTTAWA - Cellphone companies will soon no longer be allowed to charge customers to unlock their devices under forthcoming changes to Canada's wireless code of conduct.
The new code from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission also says all newly purchased devices must be unlocked, beginning Dec. 1.
The telecom regulator also says unsatisfied customers will be able to cancel contracts within 15 days, as long as the returned devices are in near-new condition and they haven't used more than half of their monthly usage.
The regulator is also clarifying that only the wireless account holder on family or shared plans can consent to overage and roaming charges, unless others on the plan are expressly authorized to approve the costs.
Data caps will also be tied to single accounts, no matter how many devices are listed on a shared plan.
The CRTC says wireless service providers cannot unilaterally change the key terms of a contract with a customer for voice, text or data services.
