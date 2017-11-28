With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping blitz now over, charities are appealing for a little selflessness on Giving Tuesday.

Dozens of non-profits are encouraging people to donate to their favourite cause on Tuesday under the hashtags #GivingTuesdayCa and #GivingTuesday. Causes range from various diseases-related initiatives to more headline-oriented efforts, such as relief for displaced Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh.