Charities urge people to donate on Giving Tuesday
This promotional artwork was released by Giving Tuesday Canada for the annual charity drive.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 7:49AM EST
With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping blitz now over, charities are appealing for a little selflessness on Giving Tuesday.
Dozens of non-profits are encouraging people to donate to their favourite cause on Tuesday under the hashtags #GivingTuesdayCa and #GivingTuesday. Causes range from various diseases-related initiatives to more headline-oriented efforts, such as relief for displaced Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh.
Don't forget your local non-profits today! #givingtuesday— Danielle Brown (@NJwhalegirl) November 28, 2017
Gmorning!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 28, 2017
Happy #GivingTuesday.
If you don't have a dollar to give,
you STILL have your time, your focus, your voice. Be generous.
It's #GivingTuesday - an entirely apolitical, unquestionably wonderful tradition I'd urge you to uphold. If you can spare cash, pick a worthy cause and donate (you might consider @lumos). If you can't, think of someone who needs help and help them #TheRealThanksgiving— Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 28, 2017
Let’s see what you all are up to! We want to hear from you about all your Giving going down the #GivingTuesday #GuelphGives pic.twitter.com/zzJJSiYqW7— GuelphGives (@GuelphGives) November 28, 2017
It's #GivingTuesday��I hope you'll think of Cuddles for Cancer when making a donation today��Thank you for your suport pic.twitter.com/eauLOQz4eC— Cuddles for Cancer (@Cuddles_4Cancer) November 28, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Scotiabank submits bid to buy Chilean banking interest
- Privatizing Ontario electricity companies would lower rates, report claims
- Charities urge people to donate on Giving Tuesday
- Giant Tiger suspends employee after Indigenous man followed around store
- Asian stocks drop after poor showing on Wall Street