

CTVNews.ca Staff





With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping blitz now over, charities are appealing for a little selflessness on Giving Tuesday.

Dozens of non-profits are encouraging people to donate to their favourite cause on Tuesday under the hashtags #GivingTuesdayCa and #GivingTuesday. Causes range from various diseases-related initiatives to more headline-oriented efforts, such as relief for displaced Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh.

Don't forget your local non-profits today! #givingtuesday — Danielle Brown (@NJwhalegirl) November 28, 2017

Gmorning!

Happy #GivingTuesday.

If you don't have a dollar to give,

you STILL have your time, your focus, your voice. Be generous. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 28, 2017

It's #GivingTuesday - an entirely apolitical, unquestionably wonderful tradition I'd urge you to uphold. If you can spare cash, pick a worthy cause and donate (you might consider @lumos). If you can't, think of someone who needs help and help them #TheRealThanksgiving — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 28, 2017

Let’s see what you all are up to! We want to hear from you about all your Giving going down the #GivingTuesday #GuelphGives pic.twitter.com/zzJJSiYqW7 — GuelphGives (@GuelphGives) November 28, 2017