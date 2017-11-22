

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new federal audit sheds light on how often Canadians are given incorrect information by Canada Revenue Agency call centres. Plus, the much anticipated national housing strategy is expected to be unveiled today.

1. CRA problems: A new federal audit reveals how often Canadian tax collectors aren’t picking up the phone, and when they do, many Canadians are being given incorrect information.

2. Housing strategy: The federal government will unveil its highly anticipated national housing strategy today, with an eye on easing the concerns of Canadians who fear being priced out of the market.

3. Mladic guilty: Former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic has been found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for his role in the Bosnian War during the 1990s.

4. David Cassidy: David Cassidy, former pop idol and star of the 1970s sitcom "The Partridge Family," has died at the age of 67.

5. Kitchen party: See the impromptu sing-along that erupted in Toronto's Pearson Airport as passengers were awaiting a delayed flight to Newfoundland and Labrador.