OTTAWA – Canada’s tax collectors often aren’t picking up the phone, and when they do, Canadians are being given incorrect information, a new federal audit reveals.

The examination by Canada’s Auditor General Michael Ferguson into whether the Canada Revenue Agency’s nine call centres were providing Canadian taxpayers with timely access to accurate information, found that call centre agents only answered the phone about one-third of the time.

When the call centre staff do pick up, the audit found that agents are giving Canadians incorrect information nearly 30 per cent of the time.

Despite these findings, the CRA was reporting that it was meeting its targets for access and timeliness. The auditor general found that this was because the CRA had been overstating its success by not accounting for millions of blocked calls.

The auditor general discovered that the CRA blocked about 29 million calls, more than half of its 53.5 million total call volume, because the call centres could not handle the volume of calls.

These blocked callers were given a busy signal or message to go to the website or call back later.

“Each caller made an average of three or four call attempts per week. Even after several attempts, some callers did not always reach an agent or the automated self-service system,” Ferguson said in the Fall 2017 report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The CRA reported that about 90 per cent of callers get connected to the automated self-service system or a call centre agent. However when the blocked calls are factored in, the Agency’s overall success rate dropped to 36 per cent.

The auditor general concluded that the CRA needs to step up its call centre responsiveness, as calling in for help is the main way for Canadians to get help with specific questions, or is the only way for those without internet access or who are not comfortable or able to use a computer.

“The Agency made a commitment under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights to give taxpayers accurate information,” Ferguson said. “If taxpayers cannot get timely access to accurate information, they may file incorrect returns, miss filing deadlines, pay too little or too much tax (and later be subject to reassessment), or miss out on benefits they are eligible to receive.”

The government is expected to respond to the AG’s findings later Tuesday.