A man with an accordion and another with a guitar led an impromptu sing-along in the waiting area of Toronto’s Pearson Airport Monday night, where passengers were awaiting a delayed flight to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dozens of witnesses joined the old-fashioned Newfoundlander kitchen party, belting out “Sweet Forget Me Not,” “Grey Foggy Day,” “Aunt Martha’s Sheep” and other folksy classics. Some even got out of their seats and danced to the music, which was performed by Newfoundlanders Sheldon Thornhill and Sean Sullivan.

“It was just Newfoundlanders having fun, enjoying each other’s company,” passenger Michelle Sacrey Philpott told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview from N.L. “Music. Culture. That’s where our heritage is from.”

Sacrey Philpott came upon the kitchen party while it was already in progress, and quickly jumped in to sing and dance with her fellow Newfoundlanders.

She recorded several minutes of the sing-along and posted the clips online, where they have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Sacrey Philpott says the online reaction from Newfoundlanders has been overwhelming, with many telling her the music lifted their spirits or caused them to tear up.

“It’s crazy how many emails that I’ve gotten from people,” she said.