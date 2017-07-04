

As Canadians recover from the holiday weekend, and Americans celebrate the Fourth of July, our daily roundup of need-to-know news includes a report about North Korea test-launching a missile it claims can reach the U.S.A. And we introduce you to a retired police officer who has spent 10,000 hours producing an incredible scale model.

1. North Korea: North Korea claims to have launched an intercontinental ballistic missile it says can reach the United States. The launch appears to be North Korea's most successful missile test yet.

2. Omar Khadr: The federal government is set to offer Omar Khadr an apology and more than $10 million in compensation for abuses he suffered during his detainment in Guantanamo Bay, according to multiple reports.

3. NAFTA reforms: Hollywood digital animation and effects artists say they can't compete against aggressive Canadian subsidies, and are fighting back at NAFTA public hearings.

4. Ceremony interrupted: A First Nations ceremony held in downtown Halifax to honour missing and murdered indigenous women was interrupted by men who identified themselves as part of an alt-right organization. The group also included two members of the Royal Canadian Navy.

5. Visit to Ireland: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Ireland discussing the Canada-EU trade deal with Ireland’s Prime Minister ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.