It's Thursday morning and CTV News has all of the top stories you need to know. Here are our five things to know: A Montreal man has been charged after a stabbing at a Michigan airport; the Senate ethics committee is going to continue its inquiry into sexual harassment and abuse of authority allegations against Don Meredith; a group of indigenous architects say they are upset with the federal government's choice of building for a new indigenous centre; an Ohio town is preparing to say goodbye to a student who died after being detained by North Korea; and an Ontario woman has had 100,000 bees removed from her home.

1. Stabbing in Flint: A Montreal man has been charged after stabbing a police officer in the neck at a Michigan airport. The FBI say they are investigating the stabbing as an act of terrorism.

2. Don Meredith probe: The Senate ethics committee is going to continue its inquiry into sexual harassment and abuse of authority allegations against Don Meredith, who resigned his seat last month over a sexual relationship with a teenager.

3. Choice criticized: Indigenous architects say the federal government's choice of turning the Langevin Block into a space for new indigenous centre is "not a culturally appropriate space" and called the act a hand-me-down.

4. Warmbier funeral: An Ohio town is preparing for the funeral of Otto Warmbier, the university student who died suddenly after being detained by North Korea.

5. Bee removal: A Greater Toronto Area woman had to enlist pest control workers to remove roughly 100,000 bees from the walls of her heritage home, after spending the past 10 years with the insects as roommates.