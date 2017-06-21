OTTAWA -- The Senate ethics committee is going to continue its inquiry into sexual harassment and abuse of authority allegations against Don Meredith, who resigned his seat last month over a sexual relationship with a teenager.

The Senate normally drops investigations related to senators if they cease to be senators, in part because it can't impose a penalty at that point.

In this case, however, the Senate ethics committee decided the probe should continue.

"The committee believes that allegations of sexual harassment, harassment and abuse of authority in the workplace should be fully investigated for the fairness of the employees involved and former Senator Meredith. This forms part of the Senate’s responsibility as an institution and as an employer," according to the report, which was posted Wednesday night.

"The committee believes that the completion of the inquiry by the Senate Ethics Officer is the most effective process to address the allegations raised by the complaint and to have a determination in their regard."

The committee is dropping its probe into Meredith's wife accompanying him on a Senate delegation because it didn't find the same concerns as the other allegations.

The probe dates back to July, 2015, when then-Senate speaker Leo Housakos requested it following a workplace assessment. The ethics committee heard from Meredith, Housakos and ethics officer Lyse Ricard before deciding whether to take it on.

Ricard did a preliminary review and then opened a full investigation.

Ricard previously found Meredith had a sexual relationship with a teenager. Meredith didn't deny the relationship.

After weeks of controversy, Meredith resigned his seat -- one day before senators were to vote on whether to expel him.