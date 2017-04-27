

CTVNews.ca Staff





Good morning, Canada!

Here’s your daily roundup of 5 things you need to know this morning: the White House says the U.S. will look to renegotiate the NAFTA; Kevin O'Leary dropped out of the race to become the Conservative Party leader shortly before the party's final debate; Ontario is set to release its first balanced budget in a decade; the Hot Docs festival opens in Toronto today; and a Canadian senior got to put on her dancing shoes with the King.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. NAFTA renegotiating: U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday night that the U.S. would not be pulling out of NAFTA. Instead, according to a readout of calls with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Trump says the U.S. will work to renegotiate the deal

2. O’Leary drops out: Businessman and reality TV star Kevin O’Leary has dropped out of the race to become the Conservative Party leader. O’Leary says he believes he would have won the race, but lacked support in Quebec to effectively challenge in the next election. The announcement came before the party's final leadership debate, which you can replay here.

3. Balanced budget: Ontario is set to release its first balanced budget in a decade, with money expected for seniors, students, parents, caregivers and patients. The deficit-free fiscal plan comes as the province heads in to an election year. The budget is scheduled to be unveiled at 4 p.m. ET.

4. Hot Docs: North America's largest documentary festival gets underway in Toronto today and CTVNews.ca has a list of the top five Canadian films being shown there.

5. Dancing with Elvis: A 102-year-old woman who dreamed of seeing Elvis Presley perform got her wish on Wednesday, sort of. Minerva Boran got to dance with an Elvis impersonator as part of her birthday celebrations.