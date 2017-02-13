

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a rush this morning? Here’s our time-saving guide to today’s five biggest stories: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets his U.S. counterpart for the first time today; Montreal police are issuing a warning about meeting up to sell goods; mosques in Montreal opened their doors on Sunday; officials in a Manitoba town say groups of refugees illegally crossing into their community are getting bigger; and Adele stole the show at the Grammy Awards.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Trump-Trudeau meeting: U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet for the first time Monday in Washington, D.C. The two leaders will discuss the crucial trade relationship between the U.S. and Canada, as well as participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce. The Conservative Party, meanwhile has called for bipartisan efforts in building a relationship with the Trump administration.

2. Buyer/seller beware: According to Montreal police, dozens of unsuspecting online buyers and sellers have been mugged and beaten for their items in the past year. They are warning users of buying-and-selling websites to be very careful, even while meeting in public places.

3. Helping with understanding: Mosques in Quebec opened their doors on Sunday in a bid to open a dialogue between cultural communities, religious leaders said. The event involved 14 mosques in Montreal and came two weeks after a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

4. Crossing in to Canada: Refugee claimants continue to pour into the town of Emerson, Manitoba from across the United States border. Now, officials are saying the groups illegally crossing the border are getting larger.

5. Grammy Awards: Adele was the big winner on Sunday night, claiming five Grammy Awards including best album and best record.