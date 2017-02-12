

CTVNews.ca Staff





After a string of muggings and beatings involving online buyers and sellers, Montreal police are warning people that it may not be as safe as they think, even if they meet in a public place.

According to police, dozens of unsuspecting buyers and sellers have been mugged and beaten for their items in the past year.

Popular buying-and-selling websites like Kijiji have encouraged people to meet in public, neutral places. Buyers and sellers looking to make a transaction often choose restaurants that are open 24/7 or in front of stores that see a lot of traffic.

The troubling trend, Montreal police said, is that people are being mugged regardless of the meeting place.

“Unfortunately people get mugged before entering the business,” Montreal Police Insp. Andre Durocher told CTV Montreal. “It takes place in the parking lot.”

A recent attack involved a $20,000 Rolex watch. The buyer requested a meeting at a jewelry store so he could have the watch appraised, but the seller was mugged before entering the store.

“The person feels comfortable, they’re going to meet at a jewelry store,” said Durocher. “The person was mugged before entering the jewelry store because the thieves were spotting who was going to enter.”

In a similar situation, Kimberly Ottoni recently tried to buy concert tickets on Kijiji but the seller never showed up. After leaving the meeting spot, Ottoni realized she had been pickpocketed and that her wallet and $300 in cash were gone.

“I was texting him, ‘I’m wearing this jacket, carrying this bag, so look out when you see me,” Ottoni said. “I guess he spotted me from afar.”

Across the country, many people have fallen victim to similar crimes. Last fall, a B.C. man was ambushed by a group of men after trying to sell three pairs of Air Jordan sneakers. The men grabbed the shoes from the seller and took off. In Ottawa, a meeting ended violently after two men were robbed of their cellphones. One was dragged behind a car and the other was stabbed.

The thefts and assaults have prompted several police forces throughout the country to launch safe “exchange zones” in front of police stations that are in well-lit and in security camera-monitored areas.

However, Montreal police have no plans to implement a similar safe zone. They advise both buyers and sellers not to meet someone alone, even if it’s in a public place.

With a report from CTV’s Vanessa Lee