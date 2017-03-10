

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you’re too busy to read every headline this morning, we’ve compiled these five stories to get you caught up quickly: CTV News has learned a senator has breached the Senate's Ethics and Conflict of Interest Code; a government pledge to ensure soldiers in Kuwait get a tax break back comes with a catch; a controversial judge announced his resignation; a Health Canada recall of magnets is seeing results; and Google is asking for Canadians to vote for their top pick in a homegrown innovation challenge.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Ethics code breach: CTV News has learned that Senator Don Meredith has breached the Senate’s Ethics and Conflict of Interest Code over an alleged sexual relationship he had with a woman who was under the age of 18.

2. Tax break with a catch: The federal government is supporting a Conservative motion to ensure a group of soldiers in Kuwait get back a tax break, but CTV News has learned it's a limited offer. The government will only extend the benefit to those who were at Camp Arifjan until Dec. 2016.

3. Judge announces resignation: A judge who asked a sexual assault complainant why she couldn't keep her "knees together" confirmed he will resign after the Canadian Judicial Council recommended his removal.

4. Dangerous magnets recall: A new study says a Health Canada recall of toys and novelty sets containing small, powerful magnets significantly reduced the number of emergency room visits by kids. In the two years before the recall, there were 22 cases of multiple magnet ingestions. In the two years after, only five.

5. Canadian finalists for innovation challenge: Google is asking for help in deciding the winner of an innovation challenge involving 10 Canadian non-profits. The projects all focus on how to affect major change at home and abroad, with the winner receiving $750,000.