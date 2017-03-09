A judge who asked a sexual assault complainant why she couldn't keep her “knees together” has resigned just hours after the Canadian Judicial Council recommended his removal.

Justice Robin Camp issued a statement Thursday in which he said he will resign from the Federal Court of Canada effective Friday.

“I would like to express my sincere apology to everyone who was hurt by my comments,” Camp’s statement went on.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould told reporters after question period in the House of Commons that the Liberal government was in the process of “moving forward” on the council’s recommendation when she learned of Camp’s resignation.

Wilson-Raybould said the extremely rare removal would have been needed “to ensure the integrity and public confidence in the justice system and the judiciary.”

“Sexual assault and gender-based violence is in no form acceptable and we will continue to stand up for victims of sexual assault and gender-based violence,” Wilson-Raybould added.

Norman Sabourin, Executive Director and Senior General Council at the Canadian Judicial Council, told CTV News Channel that 19 of 23 chief justices had voted in favour of recommending Camp’s removal.

He explained that removals are recommended when the “public has lost confidence in a judge’s ability to discharge the duties of office.”

“The report of the council emphasizes that all judges have to know the law but also have to possess empathy, have to understand that people who come before them are often vulnerable people and they have to treat them with a degree of civility and deference,” Sabourin added.

Camp, who was appointed to the federal court in 2015, faced judicial review after it was revealed that he had stated in a 2014 Alberta provincial court decision that "pain and sex sometimes go together” and asked the complainant why she didn’t just “keep her knees together.” Alexander Wagar was acquitted by Camp.

Alberta’s Appeal Court ordered a new trial and last month and Wagar was again acquitted.

‘Watershed moment’

Kathleen Mahoney, a law professor at the University of Calgary, told CTV News Channel that she believes the removal is a “watershed moment” in how courts treat sexual assault.

“I think this is a very strong statement from the judges of Canada that the time has come that gender bias in these kinds of decisions will no longer be tolerated,” she said.

Mahoney added that she believes the case highlights the need for mandatory judicial training focusing on gendered issues such sexual assault, domestic violence and sexual harassment.