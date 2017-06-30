

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada Day long weekend is in sight, but the news never slows. Today’s five things leads with political upheaval in British Columbia. And, in his latest Canada 150 report, Atlantic Bureau Chief for CTV National News Todd Battis turns the spotlight on two people who moved from half a world away only to find each other in rural Manitoba.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. New government: B.C. will have a new provincial government after the Liberal party was toppled after spending 16-years in power.

2. Second stop: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall make the second stop of their whirlwind tour at CFB Trenton, to pay tribute to soldiers killed in action in Afghanistan.

3. Wrong meds: A pregnant Manitoba woman says she was mistakenly given a medication that can induce labour.

4. Canada 150 backlash: With Canada 150 celebrations just around the corner, indigenous activists will have a teepee near the event's stage, after officials moved it from a location near an entrance to Parliament Hill.

5. Tim Hortons love affair: Two people who moved to Canada from the Philippines share their story of how they met in a quintessentially Canadian way: at their local Tim Hortons.