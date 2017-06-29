

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Winnipeg mother-to-be says her doctor’s receptionist mistakenly gave her a medication that can induce labor.

Serissa McKay says the drug, called misoprostal, was briefly in her system before the receptionist noticed the error and hurried her into the doctor’s office.

“It’s just a scary thing to think about,” McKay said. “(The doctor) said the medication shouldn’t kick in, but if it does, she told me … just go to the hospital because there’s nothing that she could do.”

The alleged mix-up happened last week when McKay says she went to her doctor’s office. She says the receptionist handed her two packets of four tablets and told her to insert four pills in her vagina in the doctor’s office bathroom.

After she took the doses, McKay says she got a call on her cellphone while she was still in the bathroom.

According to McKay, the receptionist asked her whether she’d taken the medication. When the pregnant woman replied yes, she says the receptionist told her to come back.

The receptionist allegedly told McKay the medication was meant for another woman who just had a miscarriage.

McKay says she was rushed into the examination room with the doctor.

“And she urgently went about taking out the tablets, counting as she was taking them out. And after that she just went on as normal,” she said.

Misoprostal, which also goes by the brand name Cytotec, has several uses in obstetrics and gynecology.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine says the drug can be used for “medication abortion, medical management of miscarriage, induction of labor, cervical ripening before surgical procedures, and the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage.”

“If it was earlier in her pregnancy, it would be even more concerning, but you obviously don’t want to induce labour before term by accident,” said Shawn Bugden, an associate professor of pharmacy at the University of Manitoba.

Budgen added the drug can be used to protect your stomach from Aspirin or induce labour but says the dosage McKay was allegedly given was meant for someone who had a miscarriage.

McKay says she has filed a complaint with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons would not comment on any specific complaint, but told CTV Winnipeg that if there is a formal investigation that leads to disciplinary action, it will be made public.

CTV News reached out to the clinic’s manager who declined to comment. CTV News has not heard back from the doctor.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Sarah Plowman