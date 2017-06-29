

CTVNews.ca Staff





A couple of new Canadian citizens met in a quintessentially Canadian way: at their local Tim Hortons.

Marvin Pili, who immigrated from Manila, Philippines in 2009, was giving his order at the drive-thru in Neepawa, Man., when he first heard his future wife’s voice.

“I think that's what he fell in love with, at first,” says Divine Pili, who came from the Philippines in 2012, and was working at Tim’s to save up for nursing college.

“When he came to the window, he was surprised to know that I'm a Filipina,” she adds.

On his next trip to the coffee shop, Marvin made a point to go inside.

The two started dating and got married. They gave birth to two kids, Anika and D.J., and found a house.

In early June, they became citizens. Marvin says it was his “dream” to become Canadian.

“I think Canada is the best country to raise family,” Divine said.

With a report from CTV's Todd Battis