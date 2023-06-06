Zookeeper crashes car on her way to rescue animals from fire: 'Worst nightmare'

When lead zookeeper Jessica Gring found out the Metro Richmond Zoo was on fire, she jumped into her car and drove to work to help. (WTVR via CNN) When lead zookeeper Jessica Gring found out the Metro Richmond Zoo was on fire, she jumped into her car and drove to work to help. (WTVR via CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social