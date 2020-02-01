TORONTO -- Images of a dystopian reality are beginning to emerge from regions hardest hit by the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China as the World Health Organization urges other governments to prepare for the virus.

Despite the ongoing lockdown of more than 50 million people in Hubei province and domestic travel restrictions, China’s National Health Commission reported another 45 deaths and 2,590 cases Sunday for a total of 14,380 infections. The death toll now sits at 304.

But China continues to take extreme measures to curb the spread of the virus, going as far as to patrol streets with drones equipped with loudspeakers to scold those who venture outside of their homes without masks.

‘YOU’D BETTER GO BACK HOME’

According to video posted by state-run media outlet the Global Times, drones could be seen hovering above residents in rural areas of China, broadcasting messages reportedly sent in real-time by a human.

"Yes, auntie, this is the drone speaking to you," says a voice echoing from a drone hovering above an elderly woman in the video.

“We’ve been telling people to stay at home, but you still wander outside. Now a drone is watching you.”

The voice scolds the woman for venturing outside without wearing a mask and tells her to return home and wash her hands.



In a separate video, a man can be seen loading items into a cart when a voice from the drone urges him to return to his home.

“Don’t laugh. Now get on your cart and go home immediately,” reads the translation on the video. “You didn’t even wear a mask. What are you looking at? Go home now!”

More stringent rules imposed

In the city of Huanggang, just east of Wuhan, residents face the most stringent controls imposed yet.

On Saturday, the government announced only one person from each household would be allowed out to shop for food once every two days.

“Others are not allowed to go out except for medical treatment, to do epidemic prevention and control work or to work in supermarkets and pharmacies,” the local government said.

China has even gone as far as to ask couples cancel their upcoming nuptials, especially those hoping to tie the knot on Feb. 2, considered a lucky date for wedding ceremonies because the sequence of numbers "02022020" reads the same backwards as forwards.

The government has also said funerals should be held in a "simple and expeditious manner to avoid gatherings of people.”

With files from the Associated Press