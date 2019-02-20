Wisconsin school to stop awards for largest breasts and buttocks
In this file photo, trophies are lined up at an event on Saturday, April 20, 2013 in Kalamazoo, Mich. A school in Wisconsin has announced that it will stop the handing out of cheerleading awards for female cheerleaders with the largest breasts and buttocks. (AP Photo/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group, Matt Glade)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:49AM EST
KENOSHA, Wis. -- A Wisconsin school district official says its high school will no longer hand out cheerleading awards that are based on a girl's physical attributes, including largest breasts or buttocks.
The American Civil Liberties Union says an annual banquet has been held at Tremper High School in the Kenosha Unified School District that recognizes the most improved or hardest working cheerleaders. But the ACLU says special gag awards are also given based on certain physical attributes.
The ACLU says it obtained correspondence from Tremper Principal Steve Knecht telling a parent that the gag awards were meant to be funny. District spokeswoman Tanya Ruder says these awards won't be made at future cheerleading banquets.