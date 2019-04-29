

CTVNews.ca Staff





Today marks the eighth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

The couple, who began dating in 2003, married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London, England. The ceremony was broadcast widely in more than 180 countries with more than 72 million viewers on YouTube alone.

On Monday, the social media accounts for Kensington Palace shared a handful of photos from the event with a message thanking fans for the “lovely messages.”

The couple had their first child, Prince George, two years later, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis last year.