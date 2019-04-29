Will and Kate celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
Prince William kisses his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem, left, covers her ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding in London, on April 29, 2011. (AP/Matt Dunham)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 9:24AM EDT
Today marks the eighth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine Middleton.
The couple, who began dating in 2003, married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London, England. The ceremony was broadcast widely in more than 180 countries with more than 72 million viewers on YouTube alone.
- Keep up-to-date with the latest royal news with our Royal Dispatch newsletter
On Monday, the social media accounts for Kensington Palace shared a handful of photos from the event with a message thanking fans for the “lovely messages.”
The couple had their first child, Prince George, two years later, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis last year.
�� 8 years ago today — thank you for your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary! pic.twitter.com/jDiIk7bs2V— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2019