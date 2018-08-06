Wildfire uncovers hidden Second World War-era landmark
This undated photo released by the Irish Air Corps on Aug. 4, 2018, shows the word Eire, which means Ireland on Bray Head, Ireland. (Garda Air Support Unit/Irish Air Corps via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 10:19AM EDT
BRAY HEAD, Ireland -- A wildfire in Ireland has uncovered a Second World War-era landmark that was hidden for years by undergrowth.
An Irish police air unit spotted the word Eire, which means Ireland, while surveying the damage caused by a fire on Bray Head. More than 80 such signs were created during the war to alert pilots that they were flying over a neutral country.
The Irish Air Corps says the Bray Head sign was No. 8.
Volunteers have restored some of the signs that were in plain view.