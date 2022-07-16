Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal

Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region shows a Canadair plane fighting wildfire near La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, July 16, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP) This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region shows a Canadair plane fighting wildfire near La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, July 16, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal

Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social