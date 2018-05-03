White man guilty in severe beating of black man at Charlottesville rally
This photo combo of images provided by the Lonoke County, Ark. Sheriff's Office and Charlottesville, Va. Police Department, respectively, shows Jacob Scott Goodwin, left, and DeAndre Harris. (Lonoke County Sheriff's Office and Charlottesville Police Department via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A white Arkansas man charged in the beating of a black man during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been found guilty of malicious wounding.
News outlets report 23-year-old Jacob Scott Goodwin was found guilty Tuesday for the August attack on 20-year-old DeAndre Harris.
The jury recommended a sentence of 10 years, with the option of suspending some time and a US$20,000 fine.
Harris suffered a spinal injury, a broken arm and head lacerations that required eight staples after the parking garage assault. Three others were arrested.
Goodwin claimed self-defence. However, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nina-Alice Antony says it was Goodwin who wanted to square off.
The rally was held to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park.
