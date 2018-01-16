

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump's overall health "is excellent" and he did "exceedingly well" on cognitive screening.

That's according to his White House physician, Navy doctor Ronny Jackson.

Jackson is providing a more detailed readout Tuesday following Trump's first physical last Friday at the Walter Reed military hospital.

Jackson reports that the 6-foot-3 president weighed in at 239 pounds -- three pounds heavier than he was in September 2016.

Trump's blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which is higher than recommended.

Trump was 70 when he took office, making him the oldest person ever elected to the nation's highest office.

Jackson says Trump is healthy and should remain so for the remainder of his presidency.