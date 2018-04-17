

CTVNews.ca Staff





Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day, fashion editors have been hawkish in their hunt for hints of what Markle will wear when she walks down the aisle.

Royal wedding gowns are among the best-guarded secrets in fashion. When Lady Diana Spencer was married in 1981, her romantic taffeta gown (and that massive tulle train) remained a mystery until her wedding day.

Royal watchers will likely have to wait until May 19 for Markle’s big reveal. But for those looking to predict Prince Harry’s wedding attire, there are a few more clues.

The big question: will Harry wear a stately military uniform, or go for a more modern, suited-up look?

Harry, a former serving officer in the Armed Forces, could follow in his big brother Prince William’s footsteps and wear a military uniform. But, since he isn’t actively serving in the military, he isn’t technically required to do so, and could opt to make a statement with a suit, tuxedo or a traditional morning dress -- a style of suit with long, knee-length tails.

If history is any indicator, Harry will likely follow in his older brother’s sartorial footsteps. The pair wore matching morning dress attire to the wedding of Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa, last year.

When William was married, Harry followed suit and donned a black military uniform known by military insiders as the uniform of a captain in the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals.

The suit Harry wore to announce his engagement to Markle was from British designer Gieves & Hawkes, which has a history of dressing royals. Suits by the company have been worn by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, his great-grandfather, George VI, and his great-great grandfather, George V.

The venue may offer another clue. Harry and Meghan are getting married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The church is smaller than the grandiose Westminster Abbey, where William got married.

When Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips got married at St. George’s chapel in 2008, he wore a suit.

The venue could suggest that Harry is opting for a more low-key affair, as far as royal weddings go, and his fashion choices may reflect that.

As for accessories, Harry is known to have a soft spot for jewelry. From as far back as the mid-2000s, he’s been photographed wearing multiple bracelets on his wrist. At the official engagement announcement, Harry was spotted wearing a beaded bracelet around his wrist.

A bracelet on his wedding day would be a major diversion from tradition, but – much like his mother – Harry has a reputation as a bit of a rule-breaker.

It’s unclear whether or not Harry has made up his mind. Elle UK reports that the prince is torn between the military outfit and morning dress.

Regardless of what Harry chooses to wear, one thing is for sure: his choice of attire will almost certainly be overshadowed by the wedding gown.