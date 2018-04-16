

Daksha Rangan, CTVNews.ca





As the royal wedding draws near and details of the big day are gradually unveiled, many eagerly await perhaps the biggest reveal to come: Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

Although Markle has remained mum about the details of her wedding gown, royal experts say they have a good idea of what to expect, and it’ll be nothing like the regal Alexander McQueen gown Kate Middleton wore for her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Based on hints from Markle’s personal wardrobe, coupled with her own subtle cues in choosing a wedding gown for her character, paralegal Rachel Zane on the television legal drama“Suits,”here’s what we can expect fromPrince Harry’s bride-to-be.

1. The design will (mostly) be Markle’s own choice

Markle, unlike her soon-to-be sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge,will likely have more freedom in choosing the style of her wedding dress.

Patricia Treble, a reporter who runs the news site Write Royalty, told CTVNews.ca that Kate Middleton’s choice of a more traditional gown reflected the role she would assume as future Queen consort.

“While Kate Middleton knew her wedding dress would be scrutinized forever as that of a future queen, the rules are far more relaxed for Meghan Markle,” Treble said. “Basically, she can wear what she likes.”

Still, despite Markle having more say when it comes to her wedding dress, advisersto the Royal Familywill likely have the final word.

“There definitely will be advisersfrom the palace involved to make sure that she’s not choosing something that’s, say, electric blue, or a mini dress,” Amanda Dishaw, editorial director of fashion blog Meghan’s Mirror, told CTVNews.ca.

2. ‘Don’t expect anything risqué’

Basedon what we know of Markle’s style, the former actress chooses pieces that are classic, timeless, and simple, and it’s expected that she’ll honour her personal style when choosing her wedding dress.

“Given Meghan's style is refined, lady-like yet modern, don't expect anything risqué,” Treble said.

Although Markle veered away from tradition for her engagement photoshoot – opting for a semi-sheer, black evening gown from British designer Ralph & Russo – Dishaw says it’s unlikely Markle will do the same on her big day.

“Because of the formality of the event, I think that she will maybe put some of those racier types of items back on the shelf and go with something that’s a little bit more subdued, just given the social aspects of the wedding, of the Queen and everyone being there,” Dishaw said.

3. It’ll be a simple, clean, and elegant look

Markle’s current wardrobe favours a neutral colour palette, clean lines, and minimal adornments, so it’s no surprise that her dream wedding gown falls in line with this simplistic theme.

In a 2016 interview with Glamour magazine, Markle said her favourite celebrity wedding gown was the one worn by CarolynBessette-Kennedy in 1996, at her wedding to John F. Kennedy Jr.

“Everything goals,” is how Markle referred to the satin, slip-like gown designed by Narciso Rodriguez.

Treble said she expects Markle to wear a “simple, elegant gown with a short train, likely with a softer profile than Kate Middleton’s wedding dress.”

“It may include chiffon or lace, but is unlikely to be as intricate,” Treble added.

“The whole top, the arms, were all fitted in lace – lots of lace adornment,” Dishaw said. “I don’t think we’ll see that on Meghan’s dress.”

4. It won’t be like the gown on ‘Suits’

Probably the biggest giveaway about Markle’s taste in wedding dresses came when the former actress was choosing a gown for her character Rachel Zane in 2016.

Markle worked closely with the Hudson Bay’s Kleinfeld Bridal Boutique in Toronto alongside her close friend (and now rumoured maid of honour) Jessica Mulroney to find a dress best suited for the first of two wedding scenes featuring Markle and co-star Patrick J. Adams.

Although Markle had a say in what her character would wear on screen, Markle also revealed that the dress she picked for Rachel would not be the kind of dress she’d choose for her own wedding, Dishaw said.

Rather, Markle was quoted in Glamour magazine saying she would opt for something more “pared down and relaxed” – reminiscent of her real-life sense of style – adding that she prefers more “whimsical or subtly romantic” wedding dresses.

5. The designer will be one close to Markle’s heart

Since announcing the royalengagement, the rumour mill has been churning with ideas about who will be chosen to design Markle’s dream dress. Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, Erdem, Vera Wang, and the Queen’s couturier Stewart Parvin were among the names tossed around.

Kate Middleton’s dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, a designer that Markle has also been spotted wearing.

“That’s still a choice for Meghan to wear Alexander McQueen . . . But I’d be surprised if she went the same designer as Kate,” Dishaw said.

In recent weeks, much attention has been on Montreal-born, London-baseddesigner Erdem Moralioglu, who has ties to both Canada and Britain. Canada is known to be a special location for the couple, as they’re said to first have met on a blind date in Toronto.

The hunch for Erdem is also stronger because Markle has been spotted wearing the designer in the past, and is said to have a long-standing relationship with Moralioglu himself.

Indeed, in perhaps the biggest hint the British fashion house is designing the wedding dress of the year, reports have suggested the British fashion house is “staffing up.”