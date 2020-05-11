TORONTO -- A couple of friends hoping to enjoy a cottage getaway in Tennessee had their plans interrupted by some intrusive local wildlife.

Michelle Eberhart was staying at a cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with her husband and some friends over the weekend. But it wasn’t until Eberhart and another woman were the only ones left inside the home that an unexpected visitor came calling.

Video captured on May 8 by Eberhart shows a black bear leaning on the cabin’s back door before opening it and making its way inside.

A local report says the women immediately made their way to an upstairs bedroom to hide and call police.

As the pair tracked the animal’s movements from above, they noticed there were three other bears lingering around the property.

Local police eventually showed up and helped shoo the animals away.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that while it’s normal for black bears to be spotted at this time of year as they emerge from winter hibernation, it’s not typical to see them wander so close to a home and start looking for food.

And these bears didn’t leave empty-handed, either. According to Eberhart, the animals made off with a haul of snacks and drinks that included “five pounds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, a pound of M&M's, two pounds of Sour Patch Kids, two bags of potato chips, two beers, two Diet Cokes and about 20 Zyrtecs."