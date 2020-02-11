TORONTO -- WARNING: The video contains footage some viewers may find distressing

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released disturbing video of the moment a school bus overturned in Perry County, Ohio.

According to local media reports, the 74-year-old bus driver and eight high school students were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuriesafter the bus rolled on its side on Dec. 19.

On Monday, police released footage captured from inside the bus. It shows students slamming into the roof and sliding into the windows. The bus had 25 students aboard at the time of the crash.

According to the OHSP, the bus overturned after it struck a 1996 Ford Mustang that failed to stop for a red light.

The driver of the mustang, Joseph Thornton, 42, was driving with a suspended licence. OHSP said that he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Thornton has not been charged with a crime, but the case has been referred to the Perry County Prosecutor for review.