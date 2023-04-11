Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter

Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail

Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.

