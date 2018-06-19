

The Associated Press





COPENHAGEN -- The number of countries involved in "violent conflicts" is the highest in 30 years, while the number of people killed in conflicts has risen tenfold since 2005, the UN secretary-general said Tuesday.

Antonio Guterres added that the number of "violent situations" classifiable as wars, based on the number of casualties, has tripled since 2007.

He also told reporters in Oslo, Norway, that "low-intensity conflicts" rose by 60 per cent since 2007. Guterres gave no specific figures.

"Prevention is more necessary than ever," Guterres said, adding "mediation becomes an absolutely fundamental instrument in our action."

Guterres, who was attending a meeting on peacemaking, said that on top of regional conflicts, global terrorism was a new type of struggle that "can strike anywhere at any time."

The annual Oslo Forum panel discussion on peacemaking also was attended by leaders from Somalia, Algeria, Jordan, Oman and Tanzania. The White House envoy for the war against the Islamic State also attended.

The UN refugee agency said nearly 69 million people fleeing war, violence and persecution were forcibly displaced last year, a record number.

In its annual Global Trends Report published Tuesday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said the continued crises in places like South Sudan and Congo, as well as the exodus of Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar that started last year, raised the overall figure of forced displacements in 2017 to 68.5 million.

Guterres was to meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg later Tuesday. Norway is lobbying for a seat on the United Nations' Security Council for the period 2021-2022.