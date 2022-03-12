As Russia's assault on Ukraine continues, more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have made their way towards neighbouring countries. But there's growing concern that these refugees – largely women and children -- may be targeted by human traffickers.

"I think unfortunately, every time we see a natural disaster or a conflict like this where children are separated from their families, you get the risk of these kinds of exploitation of children and trafficking or other types of abuse. And so, we're always on the lookout for that," Mike Weickert, response director for World Vision's global rapid response team, told CTV News Channel on Saturday.

Already, there are stories of displaced Ukrainians arriving in a neighbouring country, only to be subjected to a different kind of violence. One man was detained in Poland suspected of raping a 19-year-old refugee he'd lured with offers of shelter after she fled war-torn Ukraine. Another was overheard promising work and a room to a 16-year-old girl before authorities intervened.

Inside a refugee camp at Poland's Medyka border, a man raised suspicions after offering help only to women and children. When questioned by police, he changed his story.

Among the displaced Ukranians include 44-year-old Iryna Pypypenko, who waited inside a tent with her two children, sheltering from the cold. She said a friend in Berlin who is looking for accommodation for her has warned her to beware of possibly nefarious offers.

"She told me there are many, very dangerous propositions," said Pypypenko, whose husband and parents stayed behind in Ukraine. "She told me that I have to communicate only with official people and believe only the information they give me."

Andreea Bujor, communications advocacy director for World Vision, says the risk for refugees fleeing is "very high."

"A lot of women are trafficked every year, and children, because it is a risk not only for women but also for children," Bujor told CTV National News’ Heather Butts. "The risks for other people that can capitalize on the pain of these families is very high."

With concerns that children and orphans may be targets, UNICEF is creating specific centres where Ukrainian refugees can access counselors and child protection specialists as well as a hot meal, blankets and clothing.

"We have counsellors and child protection specialists who can identify vulnerable families, vulnerable children, including children who may be travelling alone, and make sure that they're referred to the services that they require and they get that protection," said UNICEF communications specialist Joe English in an interview with CTV News Channel.

"The children, especially, have been in incredibly traumatic experiences, both in terms of what they've been through inside the country, but then also having to flee their homes. Many have travelled for 20, 30 hours at a time," English added.

Germany's foreign minister announced on Saturday that the country is setting up a so-called 'green corridor' through Romania, creating a system with buses to help people travel quickly and safely to other countries in Europe and around the world. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also committed to taking in Ukrainian refugees to ease the burden off of Ukraine's neighbours.

"I think we need to recognize that everybody's got to pitch in. Everyone's got to help find some solutions here. It can't be just up to the neighbouring countries," Weickert said.

With files from The Associated Press.