Ukraine's ambassador welcomes F-16 pledges; urges patience on counteroffensive

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova faces reporters after delivering a commencement address at Boston College, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Boston. Markarova's commencement speech came as her country continues its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion almost 15 months ago. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova faces reporters after delivering a commencement address at Boston College, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Boston. Markarova's commencement speech came as her country continues its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion almost 15 months ago. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social