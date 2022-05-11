U.S., Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame
An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That's what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side and no resolution in sight.
The possibility of a stalemate is fuelling concerns that Ukraine may remain a deadly European battlefield and a source of continental and global instability for months, or even years, to come.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Putin to blame for 'devastation' in Ukraine: Trudeau
- WATCH: Paul Workman from the ruins of a village destroyed by Russian attacks
Energy and food security are the most immediate worries, but massive Western support for Ukraine while the world is still emerging from coronavirus pandemic and struggling to deal with the effects of climate change could deepen the toll on the global economy. And should Russia choose to escalate, the risk of a broader conflict rises.
The U.S. and its allies are pumping a steady stream of lethal weaponry into Ukraine to keep it in the fight. While most analysts say Kyiv is holding its own at the least, those infusions must continue if they are to support President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's vow to win, or at least continue to match or beat back, Moscow's advances.
Just as Russian President Vladimir Putin has not signalled a willingness to intensify the invasion with either a general mobilization of troops or the use of unconventional arms, neither has he shown any sign of backing down. Nor has Zelenskyy, who is now asserting that Ukraine will not only beat back the current Russian invasion but regain control of Crimea and other areas that Russia has occupied or otherwise controlled since 2014.
"It's very difficult to see how you could get a negotiated solution at this point," said Ian Kelly, a retired veteran diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Georgia, another former Soviet republic on which Russia has territorial designs. He added, "Neither side is willing to stop fighting and probably the likeliest outcome is a war that lasts a couple of years. Ukraine would be a festering sore in the middle of Europe."
"There's no way that Ukraine is going to step back," Kelly said. "They think they're gonna win."
At the same time, Kelly said that no matter how many miscalculations Putin has made about the strength and will of Ukraine to resist or the unity and resolve of the NATO allies, Putin cannot accept defeat or anything short of a scenario that he can claim has achieved success.
"It would be political suicide for Putin to withdraw," Kelly said.
U.S. officials, starting with U.S. President Joe Biden, seem to agree, even after Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin raised eyebrows by saying after a visit to Kyiv last month that Washington's goal is not only to help Ukraine defend itself but to "weaken" Russia to the point where it does not pose a threat.
Putin "doesn't have a way out right now, and I'm trying to figure out what we do about that," Biden said on Monday even after he signed legislation designed to reboot the Second World War-era "lend-lease" program and appealed to Congress to approve a $40 billion package of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
So what to do? French President Emmanuel Macron has placed a premium on a negotiated settlement that saves face for both Russia and Ukraine.
"We will have a peace to build tomorrow, let us never forget that," Macron said on Monday. "We will have to do this with Ukraine and Russia around the table. The end of the discussion and the negotiation will be set by Ukraine and Russia. But it will not be done in denial, nor in exclusion of each other, nor even in humiliation."
U.S. officials aren't so sure, although they allow that the endgame is up to Ukraine.
"Our strategy is to see to it that Ukraine emerges from this victorious," State Department spokesman Ned Price said this week. "Ukraine will do so at the negotiating table. Our goal is to strengthen Ukraine's position at that negotiating table as we continue to place mounting costs on the Russian Federation."
But, the high-stakes uncertainty over what constitutes a "victorious" Ukraine has alarmed officials in some European capitals, notably those in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which are NATO members bordering Russia and especially worried about Moscow's possible future intentions.
For Baltic nations and other countries on NATO's eastern flank, the threat is real and memories of Soviet occupation and rule remain fresh. Concessions to Russia in Ukraine will only embolden Putin to push further west, they say.
"To be honest, we are still not talking about the endgame," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis lamented to the The Associated Press in an interview on Monday. He said any territorial concessions in Ukraine would usher in a world where the "rules-based order" has been replaced by a "jungle rules-based order."
Landsbergis suggested that Western nations issue public statements about what success would be. "Where we would consider what we would take for victory, actual victory? What would be the scenario that we would like?"
Landsbergis has been outspoken in calls for Putin to be ousted as Russia's leader, going well beyond the U.S. position and that of other NATO leaders. He says regime change in Moscow is the only way to protect European and Western security in the long term.
"Coming from me it's much easier to say we need regime change in Russia, so we've been quite blunt and open about it," he said. "Maybe for United States it's much more much more difficult to be open about it, but still, at some point we have to talk about this because it's so important."
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine halts some Russian natural gas flows to Europe
Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas on Wednesday through a hub that feeds European homes and stoves, while Kyiv's military claimed it made some gains in grinding battles near a key northeastern city.
RCMP cleared border blockades without Emergencies Act powers, committee hears
Extraordinary powers granted to police under the Emergencies Act weren't used to clear protest blockades at Canada's border crossings, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Tuesday.
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
Omicron subvariants behind South Africa surge detected in Canada
Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson confirmed they are aware of three BA.4 cases in Canada, and one of BA.5.
Al Jazeera reporter shot, killed while covering Israeli raid in West Bank
A female journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, while Israel claimed there was evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.
Secret chamber beneath a home reveals Iron Age mysteries
An unexpected discovery has revealed ancient artwork that was once part of an Iron Age complex beneath a house in southeastern Turkey.
Canadians to see biggest price increase at restaurants over cooking oil shortage: expert
Poor harvests due to climate change, supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created food production shortages worldwide, with cooking oil being the latest product impacted.
'It's absurd': Texas art collector finds authentic Roman bust at Goodwill
Four years after stumbling on an ancient Roman bust at a Texas Goodwill store, Laura Young speaks to CTV National News about her lucky find, which is now on temporary display at an art museum in San Antonio.
A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane in a Florida airport after the pilot became incapacitated
A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane at a Florida airport when the pilot became incapacitated.
Canada
-
More evidence emerges of N.S. mass shooter's long history of domestic abuse
The former wife of the man responsible for the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia says he once pinned her to the floor during a fit of rage, confirming that the killer's violence towards women extended back to the 1990s.
-
How Canadian businesses can now donate to Ukrainian resettlement efforts
The federal government is set to launch a new online portal on Wednesday so businesses can help support Ukrainian refugees in Canada who have fled Russia's war.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
-
Most Canadians support right to abortion: poll
As the United States faces turmoil over the possible overturning of the right to have an abortion, a new poll offers a picture of how Canadians feel about the issue. About four in five respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies said they are in favour of a woman’s right to an abortion if she so chooses, while 14 per cent said they are opposed.
-
Canadians to see biggest price increase at restaurants over cooking oil shortage: expert
Poor harvests due to climate change, supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created food production shortages worldwide, with cooking oil being the latest product impacted.
-
Canadians hold nose at gas prices as they hit road, skies once again
Even as gas prices hit record highs, Canadians are fanning out across the country for fresh travel experiences after two years of bottled-up demand.
World
-
Ukraine halts some Russian natural gas flows to Europe
Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas on Wednesday through a hub that feeds European homes and stoves, while Kyiv's military claimed it made some gains in grinding battles near a key northeastern city.
-
Finnish PM says joining NATO will strengthen security
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the possibility of her country joining NATO was for the security of its citizens and called for the international community to unite in stepping up sanctions against Russia during talks Wednesday in Japan.
-
Biden sees bigger role for U.S. farms due to Ukraine war
President Joe Biden wants to put a spotlight on the spike in food prices from Russia's invasion of Ukraine when he travels to an Illinois farm to emphasize how U.S. agricultural exports can relieve the financial pressures being felt worldwide.
-
Ukraine updates: Britain pledges to defend Sweden; deal signed
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: Britain has pledged to defend Sweden if the country came under attack, with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Magdalena Andersson signing a security assurance deal outside Stockholm on Wednesday.
-
Marcos Jr. declares victory, faces calls to ensure democracy
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted Philippine dictator, declared victory Wednesday in this week's presidential election and faced early calls to ensure respect for human rights, the rule of law and democracy.
-
China wants to take Taiwan peacefully but is preparing militarily: U.S.
China would prefer to take over neighbouring Taiwan without military action but is working to get to a position where its military could prevail even if the United States intervenes, U.S. intelligence chiefs said on Tuesday.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership candidates prep for first official party debate
Six candidates competing to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will meet on stage tonight for the first of two official debates. The event in Edmonton comes less than a week after five out of the six contenders put on a feisty performance during an unofficial debate in Ottawa, where much focus was paid to fighting COVID-19 mandates and the recent convoy protest in the nation's capital.
-
NDP call for Liberals to follow through on disability benefit promise gets unanimous support
A push from the NDP to see the Liberals follow through 'without delay' on their promise to implement a new federal disability benefit got unanimous backing in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
-
RCMP cleared border blockades without Emergencies Act powers, committee hears
Extraordinary powers granted to police under the Emergencies Act weren't used to clear protest blockades at Canada's border crossings, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Tuesday.
Health
-
EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs
European Union will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, authorities said Wednesday.
-
El Salvador woman sentenced to 30 years after obstetric emergency
A court in El Salvador jailed a woman for 30 years on Monday for killing her unborn baby daughter even though she had been suffering what she said was an obstetric emergency, an organization dedicated to decriminalizing abortion said.
-
Years in the making, Canada one step closer to national autism strategy
For years, families with loved ones who have autism have been pleading with the federal government to issue a national autism strategy that informs government policies, and that process is now one step closer to the finish line.
Sci-Tech
-
Supplies launched to China's new space station for next crew
A Chinese cargo vessel docked with the country's under-construction space station Tuesday ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month.
-
Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump
Elon Musk said Twitter would reverse its ban of former President Donald Trump if his purchase of the social media company goes through, signaling just how permissive the platform could become toward free speech under his ownership.
-
Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress
NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday.
Entertainment
-
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger
Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
-
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate in a criminal case that arose from the global #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.
-
Singer Nick Cave confirms son Jethro Lazenby has died at 31
Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby at age 31.
Business
-
Canadians hold nose at gas prices as they hit road, skies once again
Even as gas prices hit record highs, Canadians are fanning out across the country for fresh travel experiences after two years of bottled-up demand.
-
Freedom Mobile sale not enough to allow Rogers-Shaw deal: Competition Bureau filing
The Commissioner of Competition says plans by Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. to sell Shaw's wireless business do not outweigh the harm that the companies' proposed merger would cause.
-
Canadians to see biggest price increase at restaurants over cooking oil shortage: expert
Poor harvests due to climate change, supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created food production shortages worldwide, with cooking oil being the latest product impacted.
Lifestyle
-
Apple to pull the plug on iPod after 20 years
Apple is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company.
-
'Succession' star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest
Actor and activist James Cromwell has gone from 'Succession's' Uncle Ewan to real-life supergluin' - pasting his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter on Tuesday to protest the coffee chain's extra charge for plant-based milk.
-
Balenciaga selling destroyed sneakers for US$1,850
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has unveiled a new campaign promoting a series of roughed up sneakers with an eye-watering price tag, and the internet has thoughts.
Sports
-
Montreal Canadiens win lottery for first pick at 2022 NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night and have the first selection for the upcoming draft at their home arena.
-
Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Tampa Bay Rays
Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched the majors' second no-hitter this season, cruising after he benefitted from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 Tuesday night.
-
Young athletes from Ukraine escape war, train in Albania
After fleeing from a war zone, a group of young Ukrainian track and field athletes have made their way to safety in Albania. Their minds are still between the two countries.
Autos
-
Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank
Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because their touch screens can overheat and go blank.
-
Surging gas prices to stall summer road trips for many Canadians, survey suggests
The surging price of gasoline shows no signs of stopping and that's starting to affect how people are planning their summer holidays.
-
Passing the buck? B.C. minister, energy executive respond to record gas prices
B.C.’s energy minister and the CEO of a major fuel supplier were both grilled Monday on the province’s record-breaking gas prices.