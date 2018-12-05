U.S. senators seek to blame Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi's death
In this Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 file photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks at the opening ceremony of Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Saudi Press Agency via AP, File)
Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 8:40PM EST
WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan group of senators is introducing a measure that says Saudi Arabia's crown prince is "complicit" in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The resolution is largely symbolic, but it registers the Senate's unrest with the killing and the Trump administration's response. It's among several measures being considered after a closed CIA briefing on Capitol Hill.
Introduced by a top ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, and by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the resolution says the Senate "has a high level of confidence" that the crown prince "was complicit in the murder."
Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey after arriving for routine paperwork. The U.S. resident was critical of the Saudi regime.
