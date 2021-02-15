Advertisement
U.S. 'outraged' by Iraq rocket attack, Blinken says
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 10:05PM EST
Newly confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a welcome ceremony at the State Department, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)
Share:
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is "outraged" by a rocket attack on Monday in the Iraqi Kurdistan region that reportedly killed a civilian contractor and injured several others, including a U.S. service member and several American contractors.
"I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible," Blinken said in a statement.
More to come