U.S. Navy jet crashes off Key West; rescue underway
In this March 3, 2017 file photo, a row of F18 fighter jets are shown on the deck of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) off the disputed South China Sea. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 6:19PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 14, 2018 6:21PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Navy officials say a fighter jet has crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, and rescue efforts are underway.
The officials say the F/A-18 Hornet's two crew members ejected, but no other details are available.
The officials say the crew is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details before the information has been made public.