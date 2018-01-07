U.S. joins search for 32 missing after oil tanker, freighter collide off China
In this photo provided by Korea Coast Guard, the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' is seen ablaze after a collision with a Hong Kong-registered freighter off China's eastern coast Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Korea Coast Guard via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 11:09PM EST
BEIJING - The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 missing from an Iranian oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China's east coast.
China, South Korea and the U.S. sent ships and planes to search for the 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis missing since the collision late Saturday. The U.S. Navy, which sent a P-8A aircraft from Okinawa, Japan, to aid the search, said late Sunday none of the missing crew had been found.
The Panama-registered tanker Sanchi was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal in the East China Sea, China's Ministry of Transport said.
All 21 crew members of the Crystal were rescued, the ministry said.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collision.
